Marvin Don Lay, Seminole resident, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 81. Marvin was born on August 2, 1940, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to Wilber "Jeffie" Marvin Lay and Lizzie Magdalene (Butler) Lay. He grew up in the Wynona and Hominy area. Marvin married Glenda McCown on November 30, 1962 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. He was a huge fan of OU sports. He loved his family and spending time outdoors. Marvin coached little league baseball for 20 years. He worked as a self-employed truck driver. Marvin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenda (McCown) Lay of the home; son, Russell Lay of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; daughter, Julie Davis and spouse, Frank Morehouse of Seminole, Oklahoma; sisters, Carol Brown and spouse, Ronald of Welch, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Patsy Lay of Wynona, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Casey Smith and husband, Justin of McKinney, Texas; great granddaughter, Kennedy Smith of McKinney, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Chance Davis and brother, Paul Lay. Those serving as casket bearers will be Justin Smith, Jeff Lay, Gary Layton, Johnny Martinez, Harold Haught, Kyle Eller, Cooper McLain and Jake Brown. Honorary casket bearers will be Richard Williams and Ronald Brown. Viewing will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 from noon to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Seminole, Oklahoma with Rev. Randy McCown and Rev. Eddie Preas officiating. Burial will follow at Little Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.