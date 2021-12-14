Mark W. Utry Sr., 59, of Sand Springs, OK, passed away on November 30, 2021 around 9 pm after a traffic accident. He is survived by his only son, Mark W. Utry Jr. (Tasha) of Stewardson, IL; his only daughter, Christina M. Scobell of Blackwater, MO; and 13 grandchildren; also a sister, Sharon Matlock of Tulsa, OK. Mark was born and raised in Cahokia, IL. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Paul and Patricia Utry of Cahokia, IL; also Mark Elzy of St. Louis. Mark was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a Military Police Officer for over 10 years. He loved his children and grandchildren with all of his heart. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.