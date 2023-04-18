Mark Edward Phillips Mark Edward Phillips was born to Reverend Dr. J. Franklin and Wanda Lee (Henley) Phillips on January 22, 1959, in Tulsa, OK. Mark was raised in Sand Springs, OK, and attended Sand Springs Public Schools. Mark was the happiest when he could be outdoors either hunting, fishing or just running over the hills and through the woods in the small Fisher Bottom community. He was the guy that never met a stranger and would talk to any and everybody about anything. Mark passed from this life to the next on April 10, 2023. He is predeceased by his mother, Wanda; and his former wife, Shirley Spears. Mark is survived by his father, Frank Phillips; daughters, Sarah Egbert and husband, Kyle, and Jessica Spears; son, Mark Ethan Phillips and wife, Lyndsey; grandchildren, Sarah's children, Westin and Brooke, Jessica's son, Damian, Mark and Lyndsey's daughter, Loretta, and another child expected in October. Mark is the first of his siblings to have a great-grandchild, Brooke's son, Fernando. Services for Mark have been entrusted to the care of Dillon Funeral Service in Sand Springs, OK. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at Sand Springs Christian Fellowship in Sand Springs. Dillon Funeral Home