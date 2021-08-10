Marilyn Litteer

Marilyn (Carter) Litteer Marilyn (Carter) Litteer was born September 26, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Von Richard Carter and Billie Mallard Carter. She passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma at St. John's Ascension Hospital on August 5, 2021 from COVID related complications. Raised in Muskogee, OK, Marilyn grew up on the campus for the school for the blind where her father was Superintendent and her mother was a teacher. She and her identical twin sister Kathlyn rode horses, played outside, went bowling, and had a fantastic childhood. After attending Muskogee High School, Marilyn went to Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, to earn an Elementary Education degree. Marilyn had many amazing friends throughout her high school and college years with whom she remained friends up until her death. She also met her very best friend at Oklahoma State University - her future husband Tom. On March 3, 1973, Marilyn married the love of her life Tom Litteer. When Tom became a pastor, Marilyn fit right into the role of Pastor's Wife and began her beautiful lifelong legacy of caring for, praying for, and touching the lives of the people in her church, those she worked with, and others in the community who simply needed a friend, prayer, or a hand-up. Marilyn was a wonderful, loving wife who adored Tom as well as a devoted mother who loved both of her children unconditionally. She had a great sense of humor and was always bringing joy and laughter to any room she entered. Marilyn had a peace about her and was able to ease the minds of those who were struggling. It was sharing that peace along with her ability to listen and help resolve situations in need of resolution that she helped many people. She positively affected so many lives because of her love of Jesus and her determination to serve Him by serving others. "The heart of a servant" is often used to describe Marilyn's character. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Survivors include: her husband, Tom Litteer of Broken Arrow, OK; her daughter, Kristen Litteer Wells and her husband Matthew Wells of Owasso, OK; her son, Thomas Robert Litteer of Port St. Lucie, Fl; her brother, Richard Carter of Broken Arrow, OK; her sister, Janis Farr and her husband Bill Farr of Broken Arrow, OK; her twin sister, Kathlyn Carter of Broken Arrow, OK; her brother-in-law, Gary Litteer and his wife Kim Litteer of Tulsa, OK; her granddaughter Elise Thumser; her grandson Carter Thumser; her favorite granddog, Bentley Ray Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Sand Springs, Oklahoma (222 N. Adams Road, Sand Springs). Services are under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service and condolences may be shared al www.DillonCares.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa, OK.