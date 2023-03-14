Lula Jane Seanard, 81, of Sand Springs, ascended to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, while in her home with her loving family at her bedside. Jane was born on January 13, 1942, to Raymond and Grace Mae (Jackson) York in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She met the love of her life, Donald Eugene Seanard, and they married on June 8, 1957 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the home of family friends, Bob and Dixie Blevins. They lived in Tulsa for the first 6 years of their marriage before moving to Sand Springs where they made their home and raised a family. The family are long-time members of Broadway Baptist Church where Jane worked in the nursery for many years with the bed babies and toddlers, giving her time, love, and care for each child. During the early years of her marriage, Jane started her career at Renberg's in downtown Tulsa working for several years before the birth of her children, David Eugene and Kimberly Ann. She stayed home with her children until they started elementary school. She then began selling real estate, which allowed her to get them off to school in the mornings and be home when they returned. During this time, she also obtained her broker's license. When the kids were older, Jane returned to work at Renberg's, enjoying her time there for several more years. Jane finished her career working as a pharmacy cashier for over 20 years at Walgreens, and through this, impacted many customers over the years with her kindness and generosity. Jane was a wonderful woman with several passions. She was an excellent cook, with several of her dishes being staples at every family gathering, many of which were held in her family's home, as she greatly enjoyed being the hostess. Jane also enjoyed arts and crafts, with painting being her medium of choice. Her home was made unique by several decorations that she had hand-painted herself, many of which being cow-themed. In remarks to her character, Jane was truly a light in the life of anyone who knew her, with her unmatched kindness, generosity, and compassion. Jane is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald; son, David; daughter, Kimberly and her husband, Michael Barkdull; brother, Jim York; sister, Zelda Wing; four grandchildren, Hope Seanard, Lauren Barkdull, Samantha Garcia, and Ashley Wallace; many special nieces and nephews; and family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Grace York; brothers, Gorden York, Housten York, Edgar Kerns, and Bobby Kerns; sisters, Mary Hellinger and Helen Smith; and daughter-in-law, Dianna Garcia. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023, from 12 to 7 p.m., with the family receiving visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Services has been entrusted with the care of her services.