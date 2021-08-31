Lucinda Lou Jimison passed from this life on August 26, 2021 at the age of 72 in Cleveland, OK, following a three year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Lucinda Lou Jimison was born on September 1, 1948, in Claremore, OK, the daughter of Victor, Sr. and Jane (Revard) Scullawl. Lucinda grew up in Ochelata, OK and Tulsa, OK, where she received her education. Later graduating from Ochelata High School where she played softball and basketball. She attended Tulsa Junior College receiving her Associate's degree in Accounting and Oklahoma State University where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and received her Bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies. In 1970, Lucinda accepted a position with The Public Service Company of Oklahoma. On January 22, 1972, she was united in marriage to David T. Jimison in Ochelata. In 1994, Lucinda retired from PSO after 24 years as a Pricing Administrator. Following her retirement, Lucinda then began working at Best Western in Sand Springs where she worked for over 15 years as the Night Auditor and General Manager. She served as a board member for the Sand Springs Soccer Club for many years, serving in every position from Secretary to Club President during the 1990s. She loved being around her family. Lucinda was a dedicated mother to her children and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews as much as she could. She especially loved being grandma to Stephanie and Tennon. Her favorite hobby was reading and rarely went anywhere without a book. She read so much, she donated over one thousand books to area libraries and Goodwill. She was determined that her children would be strong and independent. She never allowed them to use the words "I can't" or to quit in the middle of anything. Teaching them to honor their commitments and that quitting was never an option. She is survived by her children, John David Jimison of Tulsa, OK, Sheila Raye Jimison of Cleveland, OK, Riki Lynn Jimison of Clevleand, OK; siblings, Victor Scullawl, Jr. and his wife, Evelyn of Bartlesville, OK, Phillip Dean Scullawl and his wife, Marlesha of Bentonville, AR;; two grandchildren, Tennon Barnett, Stephanie Barnett; one Aunt Emma Lou; one Uncle Elmer; 20 nieces and nephews; 29 great nieces and nephews;, 12 great-great nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and other family. Lucinda was preceded in death by her father, Victor Scullawl, Sr.; mother, Jane Gustafson; husband, David Jimison; daughter, Shelley Lorraine Brown; and a nephew, Thomas Jimison. Service was held 10:30 am, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Angus Church in Sand Springs, OK with Rev. Rick Cope officiating. Burial followed at 2:00 pm in the Matoaka Cemetery in Ochelata, OK. Chapman-Black Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Friends and family may visit an online guest book and memorial page for Lucinda at www.chapman-black.com