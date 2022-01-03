Longtime R-K Motors dealership owner John Rudy dies at 86

Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 30, at Broadway Baptist Church for John Rudy, a longtime Sand Springs automobile dealership owner, city councilor and community servant.
Rudy died Dec. 24 at age 86.
He had served two terms on the Sand Springs City Council, filling an unexpired term in May 1971 and serving through 1974.
Rudy was a longtime owner of R-K Motors, a Ford dealership his father had helped start in Sand Springs, and he was a member of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce for more than 40 years.
“John Rudy was a treasured part of the Sand Springs community,” City Manager Mike Carter said last week. “He was very generous and freely contributed to the success of our city, schools and the public at large.”
Rudy “was philanthropic through many efforts, but especially through his dedicated service to the Sand Springs Rotary Club,” Carter said.
While Rudy had been a member of the Sand Springs Rotary Club for more than half a century, he also had been a Gideon for more than 50 years and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Mayor James O. "Jim" Spoon said Rudy was very active with the Rotary Club and "gave generously to Rotary projects. He will be missed."
In 2009, Rudy was honored at the Sand Springs Herbal Affair as a Hometown Hero.
A longtime deacon and trustee at Broadway Baptist Church, he also was a longtime supporter of DaySpring Villa.
“I have known him and his family for the majority of my life and will always remember him for how much he genuinely loved Sand Springs,” Carter said. “He will be truly missed by all of us.”
John Hilleary Rudy was born Jan. 3, 1935, and attended elementary and junior high school in Tulsa. His family moved to Sand Springs in 1950, and he graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1953.
He attended the University of Tulsa for two years while working part-time at his father's Ford dealership and then transferred to the University of Oklahoma for his junior year.
He returned to Sand Springs at age 21 to help run R-K Motors after his father had a heart attack. Rudy then completed his bachelor's degree at TU with majors in business management and marketing in 1960.
After graduation, he began working full time for R-K Motors. His father died in 1966, and he took over all executive duties at the dealership. He eventually bought the half-ownership of R-K Motors from his father’s former partner, Glade Kirkpatrick.
Rudy sold the R-K Motors franchise in 1995 to the Noller Automotive Group, which built a new Ford dealership facility on property it leased from Rudy at the site of the Sand Springs Home's former dairy barn off Charles Page Boulevard.
Rudy later sold the property on Charles Page for the creation of Tulsa Technology Center's Sand Springs campus.
The Ford Motor Co. recognized the Rudy family’s achievements with an award for 50-plus years of continuous operation in Sand Springs.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Anne (Everett) Rudy and Charles Hilleary Rudy.
He is survived by his wife, Elva Rudy, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. She is a 1956 graduate of Sand Springs High School and a former English teacher at Charles Page High School.
He also is survived by four daughters, Anne Rudy, Kristen Hill, Mary Luttrell and Amy Oates; a sister, Mary Kate Parris; and seven grandchildren.
Services were under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service.