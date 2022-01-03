Longtime R-K Motors dealership owner John Rudy dies at 86

In 2009, Rudy was honored at the Sand Springs Herbal Affair as a Hometown Hero.

A longtime deacon and trustee at Broadway Baptist Church, he also was a longtime supporter of DaySpring Villa.

“I have known him and his family for the majority of my life and will always remember him for how much he genuinely loved Sand Springs,” Carter said. “He will be truly missed by all of us.”

John Hilleary Rudy was born Jan. 3, 1935, and attended elementary and junior high school in Tulsa. His family moved to Sand Springs in 1950, and he graduated from Sand Springs High School in 1953.

He attended the University of Tulsa for two years while working part-time at his father's Ford dealership and then transferred to the University of Oklahoma for his junior year.

He returned to Sand Springs at age 21 to help run R-K Motors after his father had a heart attack. Rudy then completed his bachelor's degree at TU with majors in business management and marketing in 1960.