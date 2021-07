Lloyd L. Luce Lloyd L. Luce, 77. Retired Factory Worker and United States Army Veteran. Died July 10th, 2021 in Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services were held on Monday, July 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m., Sand Springs Church of God.