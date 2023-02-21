Beloved sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend Linda Marie (Trundle) Murdock went to be with the LORD on February 9, 2023. Linda was born in Chelan, Washington, to Owen Trundle and Lela "Allen" Trundle of Ketchum, Oklahoma, on July 20, 1949. She was raised in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and graduated as a Sandite in 1967. She attended NEO in Miami, Oklahoma, after graduating high school. Linda worked many years as a payroll technician for Williams. Lowell Murdock married "my loving bride" on July 24, 1982, and they spent 41 beautiful years together. Linda will be remembered by her husband, Lowell Murdock; daughter, Brooke Scanlan and husband, Brandon Scanlan; her "sweet" grandchildren, Paxton and Benjamin; her sister, Kay Berryhill and husband Shelby Berryhill; niece, Rachel Evans, and husband, Cris Evans. Linda's family will have a private celebration of life for her in the days to come. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.