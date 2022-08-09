Linda Mitchell

Linda Katherine Mitchell entered her heavenly home on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa at the age of 74. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 12, at Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Palmer officiating. Linda will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday 12-8 p.m., and family will greet friends 6-7 p.m. The daughter of David M. Mitchell and Bevelene Jane (Jones) Mitchell Rike was born August 2, 1948, in Tulsa, and moved to Oklahoma City where she graduated from John Marshall High School in 1966. She continued her education at Oklahoma Baptist University. Linda married Paul Freeborg who served in the military. They lived on several bases around the world including Germany and Las Vegas; and enjoyed traveling together. When Linda settled back in Tulsa, she went to work for Ernie Graves Company as the office manager, retiring in 2013, after 37 years with the company. Linda loved to travel, and especially enjoyed her vacations to Hawaii with her family. She was a dedicated QVC shopper as well, loved her animals, Charlie, Bella, and Maddie, and loved to spend time in her garden. Linda was a long-time member of Olivet Baptist Church, and a member of the Koinania Sunday school class. Linda was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother, and her daughter, Allison's best friend. She treasured the time spent with Allison and her grandsons. She was very proud of Caden and Camden, as they brought immense joy to her life. Linda was extremely kind to everyone she met, and always willing to listen. She was determined, strong, and exceedingly independent. She was the best mother, best grandmother, and best friend that her daughter could have ever imagined, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Delbert and Gladys Jones; and niece, Amy Beasley. She is survived by her daughter, Allison L. Patrick and husband, Cody of Sand Springs; brother, David Mitchell and wife, Konnie of Sand Springs; sister, Sharon Jarvis of Salina, KS; grandsons: Caden and Camden; niece, Kaitlyn Post and husband, Dana, and their children, Rachel and Tom of Salina, KS; and nephew, Scott Beasley and his children, Cliff and Amanda of Arkansas City, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tulsa SPCA, P.O. BOX 581898, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74158, www.tulsaspca.org, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Leave your memories of Linda and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co