Linda Maule

Linda Kathryn Maule Linda Kathryn Maule was born November 14, 1942 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Donald and Jessie Maule. Linda graduated from OSU with a degree in journalism, serving as the editor of the paper her senior year. Linda wrote for the Sand Springs Leader and the Daily Oklahoman. While working at the Daily Oklahoman she met a West Point graduate from Maine who she married and moved to a farm in Limerick, Maine with, along with their twin daughters, Stephanie and Jennifer. Once settling in Maine Linda had a son, Tallie, and then another daughter, Kathryn. She helped to set up a library in Limerick, wrote a book on the town's history, was involved in local and state politics, the PTO, girl scouts, and her four children's swim team. During her career in Maine, Linda worked as a teacher and a journalist, interviewing notable Mainers such as Mitchell, Brennan, Snowe, McKernan, Cohen, Collins, and Samuelson. Linda enjoyed gardening and photography.Linda earned a second bach- elors at USM in English furthering her love of writing. In 2001, Linda moved to Portland and enjoyed living in Maine's largest city. Linda is remembered as a sweet person. Sadly, Linda passed away on February 17th, 2020 due to FTD. Linda will be sorely missed by her sister, Julia, and her brother, Richard, and their families; her four children; and her ten grandchildren. Linda's ashes will be buried at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Details about a memorial will be shared via Facebook. In memory of Linda please consider donating to the college scholarship fund in memory of her mother, Jessie Maule, a devoted and award winning teacher in Oklahoma (Checks to: Sand Springs Scholarship Fund; Memo: Jessie Maule, Project #214, Fund 81; Mail to: Sand Springs Public Schools; Attn: Greg Morris, CFO; 11 West Broadway; Sand Springs, OK 74063). For further information contact Jennifer Atanda at 240-348-2020.