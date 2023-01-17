Lillian Case

Lillian Frances Case passed away peacefully at her home on January 8, 2023. Lillian was born in Slick, Oklahoma on August 31, 1921. She resided in several other areas with her family until meeting and falling in love with Asa Andrew (Ace) Case. They were married on December 10, 1939. This union brought seven young Case's into the world. Lillian and her family have lived in and around Sand Springs for most of their lives. With her husband, Ace, being a Pentecostal minister, his vocation caused the family to relocate to Inola, Oklahoma then on to Lincoln, Arkansas and then to Pea Ridge, Arkansas. While serving as the minister of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Ace was suddenly taken at the young age of 52 by a massive heart attack. With four children remaining in the home this left Lillian alone to support her family with no money, job or home. Lillian who had never worked outside the home stepped into the work force, many times working two jobs to make ends meet. She was rewarded for her hard work and dedication to her family by watching all seven of her children become successful business people, with 6 children going on to own their own companies. Lillian's children were her life, and her love for them was undeniable. Good times and bad, she was solid as a rock and her love never waivered. All of the Case children carry on their mom's spirit of hard work, caring and giving...traits learned well from Ace and Lillian. Lillian was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ben and Anna Richardson, her loving husband, Asa Case along with three children: Ronnie Case, Gene Case, and Janice Robinson. She leaves behind four children: Patricia Horn, Jerry, Mike and Steve Case. She also leaves behind 80 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Quite a family by two people in love!! A celebration of Lillian's life was held 2 p.m., Friday, January 13, at Harvest Church, 1601 W. 4th St., Sand Springs, Oklahoma, with Rev. Ray Case and Rev. Ken Horn officiating. Burial followed at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation was held 12-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Leave your memories of Lillian and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co