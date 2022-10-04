Leslie Lee Pippin was born June 30,1934 in Weleetka, Oklahoma to Arthur and Jewel Pippin and passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Les was the sixth child of seven born to Arthur & Jewel and grew up mostly around the Henryetta, Oklahoma area. They were a hard-working Christian family that was full of love and a whole lot of mischief. His family-owned Pippin's Dairy in Henryetta, OK. He worked there during high school, delivering milk. There was a girl in town that would watch him delivering milk while he was on his route. Little did he know that one night at a party, he would get the chance to steal her away from her date and make her his wife. In 1953, he and Charlotte were married in Henryetta, OK. They had two children, Pamela and Les ll. They were married for 68 years when Charlotte preceded him in death on their 68th wedding anniversary. He was a long-time member of the Church of Christ in Carbondale where he was a deacon for many years. He started out owning Les Pippin's DX in the 1960's. He then opened Les Pippin's Gulf service station at 51st and Lewis, which he had for many years. After getting out of the service station business, he worked for Payless Cashways and retired from there around 1999. They called him the Million Dollar Man while he worked at Payless because he sold over $1 million worth of carpet. The funny thing about that is that he was legally colorblind. Dominoes was always a Pippin family tradition along with card games and horseshoes. They worked hard and played hard. Dad always told us "Do what you do and do it well". He often sang that song to us while driving. Les was always eager to help and was always the life of the party at family dinners and get togethers. He made us laugh often! He loved God, his family, his church family, OU Sooners, dogs, horses, cars, growing flowers, traveling with Charlotte and the Okie Dokie Gang in their RV and most of all, he loved and adored his grandchildren. His love for cars was so significant that when describing the important events of his life, he would often relay the events in this order: in 1952 he graduated from high school, in 1953 he and Charlotte were married, in 1954 Pam was born, in 1955 the Chevy V8 came out, in 1956 Bud (Les II) was born, and in 1957 the fins were added to the Chevy. Pam and Bud always thought it was funny they were included in a list with the cars. With Les, you never knew if you were going to get more or less! Usually, you got more! He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Marshall Pippin, his parents Arthur & Jewel Pippin; sisters Dorothy Thompson, Leona Thompson, Sylvia Paddubny, and bothers H.A. Pippin, William Pippin, Donald Pippin and one great grandchild, Alexa Rae Lambillotte. He is survived by his children, Pamela Keaton Lambillotte (Russell), and Leslie Lee (Les) Pippin ll (Vicki,) who all reside in Sand Springs, OK; 6 grandchildren Russell Lambillotte Jr, Chrissy Maestri, Mandy Kubinski, Brandon Lambillotte, Daniel Lambillotte and Lee Pippin; 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters; two sisters-in-law, Vicki O'Flynn and Carolyn Pippin along with a large extended family and many friends who are going to miss him greatly. His funeral will be on September 30, 2022, 1:00 pm at Carbondale Church of Christ in Tulsa, OK