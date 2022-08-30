Leroy Paddock

LeroyPaddock Leroy Wallace Paddock passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on August 27, 2022, in Sand Springs, OK. He was born in Tulsa, OK on November 17, 1936. After graduating from Clymer High School in Clymer, New York in 1956, he joined the United States Air Force and was a Guard Captain based primarily at Rockville Air Station in Reykjavik, Iceland where he served until 1960. Leroy returned to Oklahoma where he became an officer for the Sand Springs Police Department. He met his future wife, Linda (Simmons) Paddock, when he was directing traffic to avoid fire department hoses laid out to dry; she drove right by him. They married on November 4, 1961. He worked for Unit Rig for a short time and retired from Hoerner-Waldorf (later Stone Container) in 1990. An avid sports fan and active supporter of Sand Springs Athletic Department from 1967-2011, he operated the Sandite Football team score board for 54 years (1965-2019). Bowling was his favorite pastime, and he was currently on two teams at Sahoma Lanes in Sapulpa, OK. Leroy is survived by his wife, Linda Paddock and his children, Rick Paddock and his wife Susan Daily of Tahlequah, OK, Mike Paddock of Tulsa, OK, and David Paddock of Los Angeles, CA. He has five grandchildren: Amber, Jennifer (husband John), Lacie (husband Bubba), Sarah and Jarrod and four great-grandchildren: Raiden, Amelia, Korra and Jack. Leroy will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held on Sept 2, 2022, from 12 Noon to 8 PM at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service in Sand Springs, OK. Leave your memories of Leroy and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co