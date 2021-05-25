Leota Briggs

Leota Tallent Briggs Leota Tallent Briggs went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the age of 81. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel with Pastor Jim Muse officiating. Leota was laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation was held at the funeral home Saturday 12-8 p.m., and Sunday 12-6 p.m. The daughter of Rex Alexander Tallent and Lola Daisy (Applegate) Tallent Millar was born June 22, 1939, at a home in Sand Springs. Leota played clarinet in the Sand Springs High School Marching Band and graduated with the class of 1957. While working as a carhop, she met a young soldier, Bobbie Louis Briggs. They were married and were blessed with three children: Bobbie, Jr., Tobie, and Maranda "Mandy". The family moved frequently while Bobbie served in the U.S. Air Force. Leota later moved back home to Sand Springs where she met and married, Donald "Don" Forbes. She retired from Lloyd E. Rader Center where she worked in the mailroom. Leota was a faithful and dedicated Christian; and member of Sand Springs Church of God, where she sang frequently with her sisters in the "Tallent Trio". She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was very creative and enjoyed making all kinds of art. She especially enjoyed painting, as well as cross-stitching and flower arranging. Even though it wasn't her favorite past-time, Leota was an excellent cook and made wonderful pies. She was always happy, cared deeply for her family, and helped to comfort and care for anyone in need. Leota always had a smile on her face. She was a peacemaker and cared for others. She loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her husbands: Bobbie Louis Briggs, Sr., and Donald "Don" Forbes; son, Bobbie Louis Briggs, Jr.; her parents: Rex Tallent and Lola Tallent Millar; brother, Col. Rex A. Tallent; and sister, Mavis Ann Bohannon. Survivors include her children: Tobie Glenn Briggs of Tulsa, and Maranda Kay "Mandy" Jones of Sand Springs; sister, Susan "Susie" Dobbs of Sand Springs; grandchildren: T.J. Jones, Taryn Anderson, Hayden DeHart, Amber Smith, Buddy Briggs, J.D. Briggs, Glenda Banks, Tobie Briggs, Jr., and Lynzie Briggs; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Leave your memories of Leota and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.