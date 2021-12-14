Lawana Studebaker Lee entered eternal rest on December 6, 2021. Graveside service was Thursday, December 9, at 2:00 pm., Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1200 N. Cleveland Avenue, Sand Springs with Rev. Doyle Baker of Garden Heights Baptist Church officiating. Lawana Studebaker Lee, 87, of Sand Springs, OK was born on September 18, 1934, in Keystone, OK and passed away on December 6, 2021, in Sand Springs, OK. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Doyle E. Lee, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Frecy Liwag Lee; and grandson, Jason Lee. Lawana was the sixth of seven children born to Vicie Payne Studebaker and J W Studebaker. Her siblings, Willard, Wilda, Jack, Bob, Richard, Molly, and parents predeceased her and are welcoming her in Heaven. Lawana attended Keystone schools and graduated from Keystone High School in 1952. While in high school she was active in all sports, earned a starting position on the girls' basketball team, and was salutatorian. After high school and business college, Lawana worked for Amerada Hess, Tulsa, eventually retiring from the company in 1995 after 34 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, nieces, nephews as well as many other relatives and friends. Brenda Nowlin was a lifelong friend and travel buddy. Lawana leaves a remarkable legacy as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. May her life and memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Leave you memories of Lawana and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co