Laura Mae Henry Laura Mae Henry, a resident of Dustin, passed away Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 in Edmond, OK at the age of 85. She was born March 5, 1935 in Dustin, OK to Jack Spangler King & Vivian (Howard) King. Laura graduated in 1952 from Dustin High-school as valedictorian; she went on to Draughon's Business Institute in 1953 and worked her way through school at the Indian Store in downtown Tulsa. She later received an Associates of Arts degree from Tulsa Junior College in 1974. She was involved in establishing the Sand Springs Elk Lodge with her husband Charles, she worked for the Dustin Post Office. She was on the board of the Dustin Cemetery where her and Charles were instrumental in the beautification of the cemetery. Her and her husband, Charles were entrepreneurs, owning various business including the Spot Shop dry cleaners in Sand Springs and Tri-County Feed Store in Dustin. She loved family, painting, was an avid reader, and liked to sing in church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Alva Henry, grandson, Mark Davis and niece, Debbie Humphrey. Laura is survived by her three children; Jerry Dale Henry of Dustin, Suzanne Henry of the home, and Cleo Henry of the home, Grandchildren; Amber Micheal Irving of Tulsa, Amber Dawn Martinez of Tulsa, Jacob Henry of Dustin, Michael Davis of Collinsville, Charles Davis of Glenpool, Chad Davis of Tulsa, Sarah Moore of Chico, California, and Jessica Busick of Chico, California, twenty-eight great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, sister, Donna Harmon & husband Danny of Broken Arrow, sister-in-law, Joan Trimble of Arizona, as well as four nieces and many other relatives and friends. Viewing was from 2-8 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Integrity Funeral Service. Funeral Services were scheduled for 1:00 PM, on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Integrity Chapel. Interment will follow at Dustin Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Integrity Funeral Service.