Kitty Mae Delk

Kitty May Delk was born on July 9, 1956 in Tulsa, OK. She passed this life on July 28, 2022. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Lena Broom and her son, Brian Broom. She is survived by her husband, Mark Delk; son, Michael Broom and wife, Joeanna Millican; daughter, Chrisstina Eagles and husband, Chad Goad; grandchildren, Kimberlin Keizer, Doug Smith, Cody Broom, Billy Broom, Brian Broom, Ashley Kame, Kenzie Broom, Rex Goad, Brittany Childress, Maygan Goad, Bradley Goad, Ryan Canady, Lindsey Keizer; great grandchildren, Heidi, Sage, Kinsley, Charles, Aydyn, Payton and Zaylee. Kitty was a homemaker and she loved fishing, dancing, playing pool and spending time with her friends and family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life! Funeral services for Kitty have been entrusted to the care of Dillon Funeral Service. Services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2:00pm in Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Condolences may be shared at www.dilloncares.com