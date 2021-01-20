Kim "Cloice" Lee Tilley Kim "Cloice" Lee Tilley departed this life on Wednesday, January 13, at St. John Hospital, Tulsa, at the age of 81. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 10 a.m., Monday, January 18, at Broadway Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Herring officiating. Kim was laid to rest with military honors by the U.S. Army at Woodland Memorial Park. Visitation was held at the funeral home 1-6 p.m., Sunday, and family greet edfriends 4-6 p.m. The son of James Tedford Tilley and Linnie (Mitchell) Tilley was born September 13, 1939, in Pawhuska. Growing up in Prue, Kim played basketball and volleyball for Prue High School. During his senior year, the volleyball team won the state championship. Kim joined the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. After returning home, he continued his education at Tulsa Community College earning an associates degree. On June 20, 1964, Kim married the love of his life, Janie Davis, in Sand Springs; where they made their home and raised their children, Vicki and Roydon. Kim worked for Wheatley Company for 17 years as a traffic manager. In 1981, he bought Tilley's Grocery at 4th and Cleveland. After 21 years of running the neighborhood store, he retired in 2002. Kim was an integral part of the Sand Springs community. Beginning in 1972, he served for 32 years as a member of the Sand Springs City Council representing two wards; and was proud to be the first recipient of the John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship. Along with many other community members, Kim helped to establish, organize and run the annual Great Raft Race, and establish the downtown triangle park. He was a strong advocate for the city employees when the budget was tight as well as the citizens of the community, fought for the location of the Case Community Center, and was a part of getting water from Skiatook Lake to Sand Springs. Kim was involved with Little League baseball while his children were growing up and many years after. He served in many areas including as a coach, and Little League Commissioner. For 31 years, Kim was a basketball referee at many Sand Springs Junior High games, as well as high school games throughout Oklahoma. A caring and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, Kim cherished his family above all else. He enjoyed crappie fishing which later turned into sand bass fishing, and quail and deer hunting. Kim and Janie were longtime members of Broadway Baptist Church. Kim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Janie in 2010; his parents; and siblings: Eulis Tilley, Marie Boyd, Donnie Tilley, Tony Tilley, Charles Tilley, Joyce Standridge, Fern Spencer, Elzene Tilley, Dale Tilley, and Madge Hamilton. He is survived by his children: Vicki Bare and husband, Denny of Alma, AR, and Roydon Tilley and wife, Lois of Enid; special family friend, Steve Williams and wife, Kellie of Sand Springs; siblings: Treva Lambert of Ft. Smith, AR, and JR Tilley and wife, Marie of Sand Springs; and grandchildren: Sarah Bare, Brent Tilley, Drew Tilley, Cody Williams, Caylie Jordan, and Kyle Williams. Leave your memories of Kim and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co.