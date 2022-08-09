Katherine Whitehead

Katherine Louise Whitehead, age 91, passed away on August 3, 2022 at The Gardens in Sapulpa, OK. Katherine was a loving wife to Leonard Whitehead, mother to daughters Terry, Janna, Carolyn and LoriAnn, and sons Frank, David and Lynn Whitehead, and "Grandma Whitehead" or "Grandma Katherine" to 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Katherine was born on January 1, 1931 in Tulsa, OK to parents, Frank and Dorothy Myres. She attended Webster High School in Tulsa. Katherine married Leonard Whitehead on July 23, 1949. They lived together in Sand Springs until Leonard's death in 2006. Katherine was a long time employee of Warehouse Market and worked as a clerk at Spoon Drug for fifteen years until she retired in 1998. Katherine was an amazing seamstress known for the beautiful dresses and costumes she made for her daughters and granddaughters. She was also a wonderful cook best remembered by her grandchildren for her goulash, gingerbread and cinnamon rolls. Katherine and Leonard were extremely devoted to their family and friends. Over the years, in addition to their immediate family, Katherine and Leonard opened their home to over 40 family members and friends in need of a place to stay. Her granddaughters teased her with threats of installing a neon "No Vacancy" sign in her front yard. No one was ever turned away. Katherine is preceded in passing by her husband, Leonard Whitehead, parents, Frank Myres and Dorothy Myres Brown, stepfather, Asa Brown and her brother, William "Willie" Myres. Katherine is survived by her children, Terry Burris, Janna (spouse Mike) Molloy, Carolyn McDowell, Frank (spouse Linda) Whitehead, David (spouse Cindy) Whitehead, Lynn Whitehead and Lori Jeffers, her grandchildren Danny (spouse Kalyn) Burris, Brian (spouse Jamie) Burris, Heather Sylvestre, Summer Molloy, KariAnn Molloy, Lindsay (spouse Chisom) Sligar, Autumn McDowell, Christie (spouse Craig) Clour, Shaunda (spouse Jeffrey) Nickel, Brittney Whitehead, Betsy Buckmaster and Brian Buckmaster, Dacia (spouse Adam) Hinson, and Cody Jeffers, as well as, 18 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, her brothers Johnny Myres and Frank (spouse Patti) Myres, many nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, OK. Funeral services were 11 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mobley Groesbeck Chapel. Katherine was laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park of Sand Springs, OK. Leave your memories of Katherine and view her tribute at www.mogro.co