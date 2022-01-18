Katherine Thompson

Katherine Margaret (Field) Thompson, 91 of Sand Springs joined her heavenly husband, Jack on Wednesday January 12, 2022, with her family at her bedside. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service has been asked to provide the services for her. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 18, from 12 noon to 8 pm, with the family receiving friends from 4 to 6 pm. Private burial will be at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK. Katherine was born in Keefton, Oklahoma, on May 1, 1930, the eleventh of fourteen children to Nelson and Katherine Field, Sr. She married Jack Wayne Thompson on April 6, 1950. They raised four children and enjoyed more than 65 years of marriage. Katherine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She lived a long and fruitful life devoted to her family. Katherine was an accomplished seamstress and a loving caregiver. She was a long-time member of the Easton Heights Baptist Church. She will be missed by both family and friends. Preceding Katherine in death were her parents, Katherine and Nelson Field, Sr.; her husband Jack; her son Henry Thompson; her grandchildren Paula Biro and Robert Thompson; along with her three sisters and nine brothers. Katherine is survived by her brother John Field of Porter, Oklahoma; daughters Margaret Guthrie and husband Bill of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Jackie Norris and husband Fred of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son Joe Thompson and wife Debra of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law Janice Thompson of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. The family is forever grateful to Katherine's granddaughter, Jennifer, who was her companion and loving caregiver the last 4 years. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Katherine's name to Seasons Hospice Tulsa, 6532 East 71st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133. The family wishes to thank the family of Seasons Hospice for their kind support. Condolences may be sent to the family at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service at www.mogro.co www.mogro.co