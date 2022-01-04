Judy Kay Short was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 11, 1956 to William and Thelma Adams. Growing up on a farm she loved riding her horse, Brownie and spent her youth cruising in her Gran Torino Sport. Judy married John Andrew Short, Sr. on July 25, 1980 in Miami, Oklahoma. Beloved mother to three sons, John Jr., Justin, Jeremy, and daughter-in-law, Heather. Grandmother to Serenity Short. Judy was a hardworking, loving woman who lived life her way and on her terms. She was strong, fierce, and stubborn with a will that couldn't be conquered and a mind not easily changed. Above all else she was a caring and loving wife and mother. Her children were her world and her husband her heart. She left this world on December 19, 2021 with a full heart and at peace. Though she knew heartache and pain in her life her spirit was never broken.