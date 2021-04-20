Joy Thornbrugh Esther Joy Meade Thornbrugh was born November 4, 1930, in Covington, Oklahoma to Ben and Eula Meade. The youngest of seven children, Joy moved to Tulsa with her family in 1941, where she went to school and worked until her marriage to Patrick E. Thornbrugh in 1946. Pat and Joy moved around the country and the world with Pat's work. Joy packed the two of them and, eventually, their two children 30 times until settling back in Oklahoma where the Thornbrughs lived in Mannford, Tulsa, and Sand Springs until Pat's death in 2016. Before moving to Heaven in March, Joy happily spent her last years on Earth at University Village Tulsa where she left the family to do her final packing. Joy was a member of Olivet Baptist Church and attended church services at University Village (UV). Throughout her life she was active riding horses, playing tennis, bowling, swimming, golfing, leading water aerobics, gardening, walking, and participating in Oklahoma FreeWheel. She continued her love of physical fitness at UV by getting in her steps, attending aerobics classes, and competing in WII Bowling. Joy loved puzzles and board games. She traveled with a book of crosswords, a deck of cards, and dice hoping to pick up a game of Gin Rummy or Zilch. She felt an obligation to live up to her name by spreading joy. So, she made it a point to speak positively to everyone with whom she came in contact. She was proud of her family and everyone's accomplishments and shared that information freely. She is survived by her older sister, Juanita Gillespie, of Castro Valley, California, her daughters Pamela Joy Thornbrugh Simpson and Dr. Janice Thornbrugh O'Meilia and her son-in-law, Denis O'Meilia. Grandchildren are Julie Stottlemyre, Patrick Thornbrugh O'Meilia, Pilar Joy Thornbrugh, Emily O'Meilia, Nicholas O'Neill, Shannon O'Meilia, and Emanuel Santiago. Great grandchildren are Cole Raines, Grace Raines, and Gentry Raines. There are also many nieces and nephews across the United States who will miss Aunt Joy. No services are planned. Thank you for your friendship. Please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice in Joy's honor.