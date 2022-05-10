Joe Williams

Joe Allen Williams departed this life on Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. John Hospital at the age of 85. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was 2 p.m., Friday, May 6, at Broadway Baptist Church. Joe was laid to rest with Masonic Rites at Woodland Memorial Park. Joe is the son of Viva Maxine (Settles) and Arthur Allen Williams of Guymon, Oklahoma. He was born on May 16, 1936, in Enid. Joe grew up in Guymon, graduating from Guymon High School where he played basketball for the Guymon Tigers, was President of the sophomore class, and was active in Oklahoma DeMolay. Joe attended OU Law School, joined the U.S. Navy serving in the JAG Corp, and returned to Guymon to practice law in 1961. He was appointed to the Sand Springs Home Board of Trustees in September of 1965 where he served until his death. He also served as a past president of the Sand Springs Oil & Gas Company, past secretary of the Sand Springs Railway, past chairman of the Sand Springs State Bank and BOK Sand Springs Advisory Board from 1965-2011. Joe was an integral part of the Sand Springs Community. He was the past president of the Lions Club, Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, Sand Springs Education Foundation, Salvation Army Board Sand Springs Command, and past director of the Herbal Affair and Festival and Rotary Club. Joe was a 33rd degree mason and a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite Bodies, and Akdar Shrine. He also served as a past Grand Master of DeMolay, and Past Sovereign of Red Cross. Everybody liked Joe. He had a great sense of humor and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Family survivors include Carolyn Williams and sons, Gary Williams and Gregg Williams; grandson, Hunter Williams; sister, Nornell Watson and husband, Jerry of Beaumont, TX; and nieces: Terry Riddle of Houston, Wendy Stapleton of Boca Raton, FL, and Jerriann Speed of Mansville, TX. Memorial contributions may be made to Oklahoma DeMolay Association, P.O. Box 270243, Oklahoma City, OK 73137. Leave your memories of Joe and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co