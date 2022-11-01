Joseph (Joe) Rolinski passed into the arms of his Lord on October 29, 2022. He was born on December 2, 1934, in New York City to Tessie Rolinski. After graduating from Patchoag High School in 1952 he enlisted in the US Army from which he retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class in March of 1978. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; and is survived by his daughters, Carol Powell of Hopedale, Massachusetts and Judy (J.T.) Charles of Bristow, Oklahoma, his grand-children, Raevyn Hill and her husband Jason, Shelby Ariaz, and Chance Rickman and his wife Emily, and his great-grandsons, Carter Ariaz and Wyatt and Tanner Hill. After his retirement from the US Army, he worked with the US Army Corps. of Engineers starting in the mailroom and, after using the benefits of the GI Bill, advancing to a position in the supply division as well as serving fellow employees as a shop steward for the union. Upon his second retirement he really began to enjoy his free time, bowling regularly with teams at Sahoma Lanes and Sheridan Lanes and traveling with his teammates to various tournaments. His weekly routine was built around league bowling, visits to his favorite slot machines at River Spirit Casino and Hard Rock Casino and visiting with his friends. Above all, he loved visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandsons as often as possible and they loved their Papa Joe as much as he loved them; special were the times when he was able to visit with both of his daughters and all of the grands. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to St. Jude's Hospital or to any charity which supports or honors the veterans of our armed forces. Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 1, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Joe Townsend officiating. A graveside service with military honors by the U.S. Army followed at 1:30 p.m. at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Leave your memories of Joe and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co