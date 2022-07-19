A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Jody Costabile will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Osage Hills Christian Church in Tulsa, OK with graveside following at Memorial Park Cemetery. Jody passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 12, 2022. Jody was born January 16, 1951, in Tulsa, as the eldest child of Joe and Mary Costabile. He graduated from Central High School in 1969 and was retired from Sheffield Steel. Jody is survived by his devoted childhood sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Vicki Lynn (Meeker) Costabile; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Travis Ryan; and two beloved grandchildren, Campbell and Cade. He is also survived by two sisters and their families: Cynda Meyer and husband Bill, and Susy Harmon as well as a host of other family and friends. Jody's life-long hobbies included helping coach Amy's athletics as she grew up, fishing and playing music with his band. What he really loved the most was earning the title "Pops" from his grandchildren and spending time with them and attending as many of their sporting events as possible. Favorite family memories include annual vacations to Orange Beach. Jody loved to sit on the balcony of their room and play his guitar. While Jody and Vicki loved to go hear music at different places around town, Jody's favorite place of all was Florabama in Orange Beach. There they spent many hours listening to some of their favorite bands and performers. Leave your memories of Jody and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co