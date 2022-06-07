Retired Sand Springs business owner, James Roy "Jim" Younger, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 72 after a brave battle with cancer. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 13, at First Baptist Church of Sapulpa. Jim was the owner of Commercial Fire Protection Systems, Inc. for over 30 years. What can you say about Jim? He was a true character. He was a faithful and devoted Christian, and inspired others through his generosity to God's kingdom. He was humorous, selfless, tough, and never complained. Many people looked to Jim for guidance, and he was always willing to help. The son of Eugene Warren Younger and Verna Frances (English) Younger was born February 11, 1950, in Eureka, California. At a young age the family moved to the Locust Grove area. You could say that attending school was not really Jim's cup of tea. He did a year's stint at Markoma Bible Academy in Tahlequah, before returning the next year to Locust Grove High School and graduating with the class of 1968. Jim married the love of his life, Linda Catherine Selph on May 8, 1969.They made their home in Sand Springs where they raised their sons, Greg and Kyle. Jim was a devoted husband and father. In 2018, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary inside the historic Mayo Hotel with family and friends. In typical Jim fashion, he coordinated the many details to make the event a special time to celebrate 50 years of marriage. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sapulpa. He was there to cook for all events, and each year Jim supported the youth by volunteering at Falls Creek. He served on several missions to Venezuela, Guatemala, Africa, and Romania as well as many other countries; building churches, schools and sharing the gospel through his amazing testimony. For over 30 years, Jim ran chains for the Charles Page High School football team; and he was an avid golfer. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Linda; sons: Gregory Scott Younger and wife, Katherine, and Kyle Bradley Younger all of Tulsa; grandsons: Brody and Ronin Younger; brother, Brian Younger and wife, Shelly of Inola; and sister, Barbara Demarais of Siloam Springs, AR. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org; or Little Light House, 5120 E. 36th St., Tulsa, OK 74135. Leave your memories of Jim and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co