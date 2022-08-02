Jerry Lee Frazier Jerry Lee Frazier, age 79 and resident of Anaheim, CA, passed away Saturday, August 7th, 2021 in her sleep. She will be laid to rest Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10:00 am next to Lee and Phyllis privately in Woodland Memorial, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Jerry was born June 26, 1942, in Kansas City, MO to Gerald White and Opal (Carruth) White. She grew up in Missouri and Texas with her sister Ruth Ann White. Her parents divorced while the girls were young. She graduated from Denison High School in Texas then, as a teenager in the 1960s, moved to California to live with her father, and stepmother Nadine White, and their family. There she met her husband Lee Roy Frazier, who was in the Navy and gave birth to a daughter Phyllis. They were married on 10/04/1965. The family lived in California until Lee was honorably discharged in 1969 and eventually moved to Sand Springs, OK, Lee's hometown. During this time their family grew as they had 3 additional children, Dean, Michele, and Martin. Jerry worked various jobs as a hairdresser, house cleaner and was active in her children's school. She bred and trained dogs and horses, like to craft and crochet, work in the garden as well as bake and decorate cakes. In the 80s Jerry found work at the L.E. Rader Center in Sand Springs working her way from a member of the custodial team to a youth guidance counselor. During this time life changed drastically when her oldest daughter Phyllis passed away tragically at the age of 20. The family moved back to California in the 90s settling in Buena Park and Fullerton. There her first grandchild, Justin, was born and she enjoyed life as a Grandmother. Jerry worked at the Orange County Juvenile Hall as a Probation Counselor and eventually retired in 2002. She continued to work part-time as a drug and youth counselor until fully retiring in 2008. Jerry loved to tell stories of growing up, raising her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. There was always a Pepsi to drink and a story of a person or pet that she was ready to share. Jerry was preceded in death by her daughter Phyllis Ann Frazier, sister Ruth Ann White and husband Lee Roy Frazier. She is survived by her children, Dean Frazier (Kim), Michele Perrin (Pete) and Martin Frazier (Jennifer), her siblings Linda Watson, Kenny White, Wesley White, Pam Whitcomb, and her grandchildren Justin and Jodi Frazier, Nathan, Jonah, and Ella Perrin, and Olivia and Seraphine Frazier.