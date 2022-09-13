Jane Phillips

Jane Ellen Phillips, 84, of Sand Springs, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born September 21,1937 in Milwaukee, WI, to Harlan and Beatrice Newcom. She graduated from Brownsburg High School in 1955 and received a Nursing degree from Indiana University School of Nursing in 1958. She moved to Tulsa for her first job at the newly opened St. Francis Hospital. It was in Tulsa where she met the love of her life, Erwin, and they were married August 13, 1961. After having her children, Jane became a full-time volunteer devoting herself not only to her family but her community as well. She was a registered nurse in Oklahoma for over 35 years and was very active with the Tulsa City County Health Department Nursing Services Board and Registered Nurse Community Volunteers for nearly twenty years, giving flu shots and working blood drives while her children were in school, being honored with Volunteer Nurse of the Year Award in 1973, 1992 and 1994. She was an active member of the Pilot Club of Sand Springs and served as President in 1984. She and Erwin both joined the Sand Springs Sertoma Club in 1992, and they enjoyed participating in community service together through that Club. She received the Sertoman of the Year Award in 1996. She and Erwin were the founding members of the Sandite Child Development Center, a not-for-profit childcare facility and she served as Secretary since inception. She served in many capacities in civic organizations over the years, including American Red Cross, Tulsa County Park Board, Park Friends, Sand Springs Women's Club, Western Neighbors, L. E. Rader Center Advisory Board, Tulsa County Bar Auxiliary, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League, Band Boosters, Sand Springs Women's Chamber of Commerce, a longtime member of the Sand Springs United Methodist Church, a dedicated member of the Faith Circle and was a founding member of the Sand Springs Special Events Committee. Jane was a true leader in her community and was always looking for ways to help. In 1972 she was asked to serve as the first woman Chairperson of the Sand Springs United Way fund raising drive and continued to assist in that drive for many years thereafter. Jane found her true calling in 1968 when she began working with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Oklahoma Chapter, where she was a Lifetime Board Member. She and her whole family volunteered at all the fund-raising events together for many years and she volunteered in the office approximately 20 hours per week. She was recognized in 1992 with the Hope Award (Volunteer of the Year) and in 2004 was recognized for her over 35 years of service to the organization with the National Volunteer of the Year Award. In 1998 she took over operations of her husband Erwin and daughter Cynthia's law office. She said she would work until a replacement was found; she was still working there when she became ill earlier this summer. She is survived by her son, Michael L. Phillips (Dianna), her daughter, Cynthia A. Phillips (Chere) and the light of her life, her grandson, Walter T. Phillips, all of Sand Springs. She is also survived by her sister, Harlene Clark and sister-in-law, Doris Phillips. Funeral Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 1:30 in the afternoon. Viewing at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home on Sunday September 18th through Tuesday September 20th. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sandite Child Development Center, Pilot Club of Sand Springs, Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, Sand Springs Community Services or Sandite Team Animal Rescue and can be mailed to 207 N. Main, Sand Springs, OK 74063. Leave your memories of Jane and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co