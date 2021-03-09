James McManus Jr

James "Jim" Wilson McManus Jr. James "Jim" Wilson McManus Jr., 90, of Tulsa, entered his eternal home on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., March 10, 2021 at True Baptist Church in Sand Springs with Reverend Brian McManus officiating. Burial will follow at the Haskell Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. graveside. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. James was born in Russellville, Alabama on October 16, 1930 to James W. Sr and Lucy McManus. James was in the US Navy from October 1950 to August 1954. James met the love of his life Luevone at the Commander Mills six months prior to their wedding on August 31, 1957 and with this union had 3 children Brian, Angela, and Shelly. James retired from Oil Dynamics, Inc after 25 years. James's hobbies included racing (with a trophy with most rollovers), softball/baseball, bowling, and gardening. James was most proud of his children and then becoming a Papa was the highlight of his life then came the great grand babies. He cherished every moment with his family. He is survived by his children, Brian McManus and wife Kimm of Tulsa, Angela McElyea and husband Chris of Sand Springs, Shelly Moffitt and husband Charlie of Broken Arrow. 5 grandchildren, Roy McManus and Sandy, Zac McElyea and wife, Paige, Ashley Sheehan and husband Ryan, Colin McElyea and wife, Dani, Garrett Moffitt and wife Rebecca. 7 1/2 great grandchildren Callan and Delayne McManus, Kinsleigh and Cooper McElyea, RaeLynn and Remington Moffitt and Ryleigh and new Baby (coming in June) Sheehan. Brother George McManus and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceeded in death by his loving wife, Luevone of 53 years, his parents James and Lucy McManus, his in-laws Jim and Ruth Mashburn, brothers Robert and Albert, and sisters Elizabeth, Sarah, Frances and Gertrude.