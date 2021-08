James Alvin Lee Sand Springs, OK; James Alvin Lee , born on November 28,, 1937. Died on Tuesday August 3, 2021; Retired Supervisor, City of Tulsa. Visitation for Mr. Lee, Tuesday August 10 2021, 5-7PM at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK. Funeral Service for Mr. Lee, Wednesday August 11, 2021, 2:30 at Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park