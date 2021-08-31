 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Herman Conklin
0 Comments

James Herman Conklin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James Herman "Honey Herm" Conklin, lifelong resident of Sand Springs, passed away August 25, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Herman is survived by his children, Vicki Conklin Bonham, Anna Marie Copnklin and James Stacey Conklin; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many that were not related by genetics, but by love, called him Gpa. Herm was an avid Angler, a lover of all things beer, a poet, artist, and a "Jack of all trades". People considered Herman "The Mayor of Shell Creek", as he lived there for 65+ years. If you ever drove on Shell Creek Road, he would greet you with a nod and a wave. Herm was the kidest person you would ever meet--and he would give you the shirt off of his back. Herman leaves behind a legacy of love.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News