James Herman Conklin

James Herman "Honey Herm" Conklin, lifelong resident of Sand Springs, passed away August 25, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Herman is survived by his children, Vicki Conklin Bonham, Anna Marie Copnklin and James Stacey Conklin; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many that were not related by genetics, but by love, called him Gpa. Herm was an avid Angler, a lover of all things beer, a poet, artist, and a "Jack of all trades". People considered Herman "The Mayor of Shell Creek", as he lived there for 65+ years. If you ever drove on Shell Creek Road, he would greet you with a nod and a wave. Herm was the kidest person you would ever meet--and he would give you the shirt off of his back. Herman leaves behind a legacy of love.