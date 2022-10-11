James (Jim) Love, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 92. In keeping with Jim's lifelong pattern of constant giving and service to his fellowman, his final wish was that his body be donated to the University of New Mexico for research in the field of medical science. He was born and grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He served his country twice by enlisting in the U.S. Navy during WWII at the age of 17 and again as an Army Air Corp Aviation Cadet in 1949. Upon discharge from the Navy in July 1946 he returned to Muskogee and married Fern Evelyn Rowell on March 22, 1951. Jim and Fern moved to Tulsa in 1957 and were lifelong residents until her death in 1980. Jim was married to Karin P. Lohr from February 11, 1989, until her death in December 2018. Jim was blessed with two children who survive himRodger Love and wife Nancy of Lampasas, Texas; and Deborah Love Castle and her husband Dean of Albuquerque, New Mexico; as well as a stepdaughter Michelle Lohr Rourke and her husband Kenneth of Colleyville, Texas. He is survived by four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. During his employment career he worked for the Sand Springs and KO&G-Midland Valley Railroads. He was devoted to and active in various Masonic and fraternal organizations and served as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of the State of Oklahoma 1987-1988. He was a dual member of Sand Springs Masonic Lodge #475 and Pilgrim Rock Lodge #522, AF&AM. Memorial and graveside services honoring Jim will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, 1 p.m., at the Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107, phone 505-345-3536. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sand Springs Children's Home, P.O. Box 278, Sand Springs, Oklahoma 74063. A memorial tribute site and service video can be found at www.frenchfunerals.com. Please enter "James Curtis Love" in the appropriate box.