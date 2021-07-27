Jackson Barger

Jackson Thurman Barger Jackson Thurman Barger of Perkins, OK passed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Palmer Marler Funeral Home, Perkins. Jackson was born on December 5, 1934, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to proud parents William and Helen (Kidd) Barger. He grew up in Sand Springs graduating High School with the Class of 1953. He would then attend Connor State College and receive an Associates Degree in Geology. On August 31, 1956 he would marry the love of his life, Carol Childs in Tulsa. In June of 1958, Jackson enlisted and served in the United States Army. Afterwards he would live in Tulsa and then Skiatook where he owned Barger Surveying until 2001 when he moved to Perkins. Jackson enjoyed his cattle and dogs. He was a member of Lost Creek United Methodist Church. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Bob Barger; sisters Geraldine Cravens and Betty Welch. He is survived by his wife Carol of the home; daughter Teri and husband Jamey Valega; grandchildren, Faith and husband Matthew Waitt, and Grace and husband Kenneth Kampen; as well as many extended family members and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford.