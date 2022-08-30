Jack Younger

Jack Bradley Younger departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 69. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Memorial service was 2 p.m., Monday, August 29, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel with Janice Davis officiating. The service can be viewed at www.mogro.co. Jack was born on July 23, 1953, in Tulsa, to Gillie W. Younger and Marcella (Schmoll) Younger. He graduated from Tulsa Central High School; and continued his education at NSU Tahlequah, Southeastern Oklahoma State, and East Texas State. Over a game of pool, Jack met the love of his life, Karen Slate. On July 10, 1978, they were married in Tulsa and made their home in Sand Springs where they raised their children. Jack started the Sand Springs Youth Football Association and served as the president for 30 years. He was the 2018 Sand Springs Hometown Hero and received a key to the city. Jack served as the facility manager for the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless for 14 years. He was a talented photographer, and in his spare time enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Madyson Akins; and sister, Cheryl Conkling. Survivors include his loving wife, Karen of the home; children: Jessica Akins and husband, Bryan of Wylie, CO, and Gillie Younger of Tulsa; grandchildren: Bryson and Cason Akins; niece, Susie Lippert, and nephew, Bill Conkling of Yankton, SD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to St. Francis Hospice, 6600 S. Yale Ave., Ste. 350, Tulsa, OK 74136. Leave your memories of Jack and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co