Irvin Leon Pickett was born on September 25, 1943 in Truth or Consequences, NM, to Clarence and Thelma "Doll Royer" Pickett. The family moved to Sand Springs, OK, when he was three years old where he lived until his death on October 16, 2021. Irvin was a friendly young man who absolutely loved Sand Springs and all of the people he came in contact with who loved him as well. He was a friend to everyone he met and they considered themselves a friend to him too. Irvin was very special to his Scissors Family Haircutters family especially to the late Charles Hughes and Diane Hughes Lawrence. The family would like to extend a big thank you to Kim Mills and several other stylists who took Irv to the Tulsa State Fair every year where he had the time of his life, arriving early and staying late. Also in appreciation, the late Retha Sue and the late Georgann Bush for a night of dinner and a Christmas light tour. These were just a few engagements and memories Irv looked forward to each year. Also special to Irv was his brother-in-law and friend, Lowell Finney, who took him on many vacations to Disneyland, Las Vegas, Florida, and countless ballgames. They enjoyed a special friendship which spanned many decades. Irv was a huge Elvis Presley fan and possessed a host of records, movies, and souvenirs. Anything Elvis and Irv felt as he needed to add it to his collection. Irv was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jackie Cheatham; nephews, Jeff and Brett Finney; and brother-in-law, George Posey. Survivors include sister, Faylee Posey; brothera-in-law, Johnny Cheatham and Lowell Finney; nieces, Kristi Cheatham Pool (Tim), Whitney Cheatham Taylor (Scott); nephews, Scott Cheatham (Anna), Chris Posey (Andrea), Tim Posey (Jen); and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel with Reverend Fred Waldrep officiating. Interment followed at Woodland Memorial Cemetery.