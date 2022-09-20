Homer Wayne Bennett went to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 76. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Rev. Joe Townsend officiating. Burial with military honors by the U.S. Army will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Visitation will be 12-7 p.m., Wednesday, and a rosary service will follow at 7 p.m. both at the funeral home. Homer was born March 14, 1946, to Homer Bennett and Opal Rachel (Hughes) Bennett in Ft. Smith, AR. The family made their home in Vian and moved to Tulsa where Homer attended high school. In 1964, Homer graduated from Will Rogers High School where he was an A student and a chess club member. As an avid reader all his life he read every book in the school library. He continued his education at Okmulgee Tech where he studied drafting. Homer was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. On June 24, 1972, he married the love of his life, Natalie Jane Ray. Homer worked as a surveyor assistant before going to work with W.C. Norris making sucker rods for oil field equipment. He retired in January 2010 after 35 years of service. Homer enjoyed fishing and gardening. His favorite television shows to watch were science fiction, and you knew not to touch his remote. He was a season ticket holder for the Drillers baseball games, and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center; but his pride and joy were his daughters and grandchildren. There wasn't an event that he missed, and he was always cheering them on. He was papa to many children over the years including his nieces and nephews. Homer was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church; and will be remembered as kind, gentle, patient, strong, and a man of few words. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Coleen Cox. Survivors include his loving wife, Natalie; daughters: Kelly Bennett and husband, Jason, and Sara Wilson and husband, Logan; sister, Linda Smith and husband, Lance; and grandchildren: Asher, Rebecca, Alondra, Malaki, Joshua, Lochlan, Connor, Kyra, Devlin, and Nico. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 2450 N Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74115. Leave your memories of Homer and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co