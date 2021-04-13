Hershel H. Thompson Hershel H. Thompson was born on August 21, 1938, in Paden, Oklahoma, to Luther Owen and Rachel Katy Thompson. He passed on to be with Jesus on April 5, 2021, after a short bout with Leukemia. Following graduation from Tulsa Central High School in 1958, Hershel enlisted and served in the Army National Guard of Oklahoma for three years. He was a skilled machinist working for various companies before being employed at American Airlines in this capacity. His impeccable work ethic and passion for automotive racing brought him to a 28-year racing career. During this time, he garnered the name "Hot Lips Hershel Thompson" because he loved winning the trophy dash with his main goal being to kiss the trophy girls. After retiring from American Airlines and auto racing, he discovered he had a knack for bowling. He could throw a strike like no other and participated in many tournaments at the regional, state, and national levels. He also enjoyed teaching bowling skills and techniques to youth at the local bowling alleys including his most recent opportunity of co-coaching a high school team with his wife, Sue. His love for teaching and helping others was not limited to bowling as when his children were in their youth, he coached the girls' softball team and assisted with the boys' baseball team. His granddaughter, Sheree (P.J.) Phillips, was greatly influenced by her "Popa" as she inherited his passion for racing in which she is still involved. Hershel married Betty L. Thompson in 1976 and made their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, until her death in 2017. In September 2018, Hershel married Sue Gragg. Survivors include his wife, Sue of the home, son Hershel Dean Thompson Sr., daughter Shelley Forbes (Carl), stepson Vaughn Folks (Darlene), stepdaughter Angelia Folks, stepson David Lawrence (Heather), business partner and friend Johnnie Blaylock, brother Marshall D. Thompson, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty. Hershel was a kind, considerate, and giving man who made a positive impact on many lives. We will miss his smile, big hugs and fun attitude the most. Funeral Services to celebrate Hershel's were held Monday April 12, 2021 at Allen Free Will Baptist Church, Sapulpa, Oklahoma with Pastors Johnny Bilby and Kenny Myers officiating. The service was live streamed at Utubeallenchurchsapulpa and on the Allen Free Will Baptist Facebook page. Final resting place is Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery 1200 North Cleveland, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Services were under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service and condolences may be shared at www.dilloncares.com