Helen Austin

Helen M. Austin Helen Marie Austin of Sand Springs, Oklahoma passed away at St. John's Medical Center on February 1, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1929 in Leadhill, Arkansas to Lester and Bertie Rogers. On March 6, 1945, she married the love of her life, Dean J. Austin. They were married almost 76 years. Mrs. Austin was the owner of Marie's Bargain Store in Sand Springs, OK for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Bertie Rogers, son, Dwaine Austin, brothers: Theo Rogers, Leo Rogers, Bill Rogers, L.A. Rogers, and Troy Rogers; and sisters: Vemer Saylors, B.L. Cole, and Mary Qubine. She is survived by her husband, Dean J. Austin of the home, son, Dwight Austin and wife, Linda, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Thursday, February 4, 10:00 a.m., at Woodland Cemetery. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, OK. 918-587-7000