Grady Vandiver Jr. Grady Roe Vandiver Jr. June 14th, 1944 - April 16th, 2022 Husband, Father, & Grandpa He was a man that loved his family, huntin, fishin, travelin and his freedom. In lue of flowers, please send donations to the Akdar Shrine Children's Hospital or Transportation fund. Services will be April 29th, 1p.m. at AKDAR SHRINE OF TULSA 2808 S. Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129