Grace A. Zickefoose

Grace A. Shaeffer Zickefoose, 92 of Tulsa passed away on February 10, 2022. Our Amazing Grace was born on February 9, 1930, to Joe and Carrie Shaeffer in the old town of Keystone. She graduated from Keystone High School in 1948 as Salutatorian. Grace also attended the Christian Church in Keystone. In her younger days, Grace worked as manager of the children's shoe department at Brown & Dunkin department store in downtown Tulsa for 10 years. She was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to family. She loved to garden and cook her famous cherry pies. Grace always remembered everyone's favorite food and always made sure to cook it for them when they were together. On September 28,1963, Grace married the love of her life Sam Zickefoose, also from Keystone. They were married for 55 years until his passing in 2019. Grace is survived by daughters Cheryl Frazier, Lisa Provenzano Reilly, and husband Bill Reilly whom Grace always referred to as 'Her Bill'. Best Friend and Sister-in-law Marie Shaeffer, numerous nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing. She moved into Inverness Village when Sam passed away in 2019 where she acquired a whole new set of friends whom she loved as her family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Chapel of the Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Sinnett Cemetery.