Gordonna Sue Fisher

Gordonna Sue (Boyington) Fisher passed through Heaven's pearly gates with family by her side on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, 10:15 pm, at Greentree Memory Center, Sand Springs, OK, after a long battle with Alzheimer's/dementia. She was 81 years old. Born January 22, 1941 in Sand Springs, OK, "Donna Sue" was the first child of Gordon Harry "Buck" & Dorotha Lucile "Dot" (Ackley) Boyington, and a loving big Sis to brothers Terry & Philip, whom she adored. Donna Sue quickly became the apple of her daddy's eye, a love that continued all their lives. We kids don't ever remember that after visiting the Boyington grandparents that Granddad didn't ask Mom, "Sis, why don't you all just go ahead and stay the night with us tonight?"" Raised in Old Mannford, OK before the town moved to New Mannford due to Keystone Dam construction, it was there she met her lifelong best friend Billie Lou (Hudson) Farrow when they were around 10 years old. Through school days & beyond, they experienced teachers, tests, rolled-up jeans, petticoats, bobby socks, saddle shoes, party-line phones, pearls, boyfriends, school clubs, field trips, Rodeo Cavalcade, Elvis Presley, graduation, work, weddings, husbands, kids & grandkids. They endured everything with maybe a few tears, but there also was lots of laughter through the years. Beautiful and bright, Gordonna was salutatorian of her 1959 Mannford High School senior class, 24 students total. She said she was 'from the Old School' because she was at the old high school before they moved the town & built the new school. School activities included Honor Society multiple years, cheerleading, Annual King/Queen attendant multiple years, Future Homemakers of America, Pep Club, drama club, speech club, yearbook, newspaper, class secretary multiple years. She was also crowned Cavalcade Rodeo Queen in 1959, and voted girl most likely to succeed, most studious, and cutest student during her senior year. She attended the University of Central Oklahoma for a year, then married fellow Mannford 1957 classmate Eldin Fisher on April 22, 1960 in Keystone, OK. They lived in West Tulsa a few years then moved to Sand Springs to raise a family. Two children were born, Leesa Jan & Jeffrey Owen, born 1 year and 1 week apart. Our sweet Mom had two in diapers & toddling at the same time, bless her heart!! Sorry, Mom!! Gordonna and Eldin divorced in 1976, but would check up on each other through us kids. An excellent cook, her chicken & noodles, custard pies, & Red-Hot Jell-O salad were requested each year during holidays. If she made you a custard pie, that meant you were special. And she loved Coca-Cola! Mom inherited a love of gardening from Daddy, tending a beautiful yard & garden, a love she passed on to her daughter & granddaughters. Lucky folks were blessed with free plant advice, plant starts from her yard, or produce from her garden. She was happiest puttering around in the yard, while her dogs through the years Pokey, Bailey, Piper and Gracie stayed nearby. When she couldn't till her garden anymore, Terry always offered to do it for her. Other favorite things were: taking little Philip everywhere with her, fishing with her mom Dorotha, Leesa, and Jeff at Old Mannford Ramp while they argued about "who was going to pay for the minnows", hanging out with noisy grandkids, long phone calls early mornings with Amy, estate sales with Karen, all-day Tulsa shopping and WhatABurger lunches with Leesa, watching Star Trek or Star Wars movies, reading mystery novels, crosswords, talk radio, politics, watching TV and listening to music---she always had a radio blaring to keep her company. Gordonna was a stay-at-home mom until the kids got into junior high, a Cub Scout Den Mother for a year, and a Sunday school teacher. Employment was at Bayly, Martin & Fay Insurance Company in Tulsa for many years, then went to Stone Agency Real Estate in Sand Springs until her retirement. Preceded in death by: parents Gordon & Dorotha: grandparents Harry & Victoria (Martin) Boyington; Thomas Reed 'Dutch' & Eulalah (Lord) Ackley; former in-laws Virgil & Nola (Mitchell) Fisher; sister-in-law Renee' (Phillips) Boyington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Survived by: daughter Leesa Jan Hairgrove (Lewis), Sand Springs; son Jeffrey Owen Fisher (LyLy), Austin, TX; Grandchildren: Shannon Singer (Dusty), Claremore; Candace Carter (Billy), Mannford; Wesley Fisher, Austin, TX; Briana Fisher, Dallas, TX; Mitchell Fisher, Salt Lake City, UT. Great-Grandchildren: Kinsey & Wyatt Singer, Claremore; Liam Bevans, Mannford; Brothers Terry Reed Boyington (Amy), Mannford; Philip Evan Boyington (Karen), Mannford; Aunt Marcia Lea (Ackley) Coleman, Tulsa; nephew Shawn Boyington (Karen) and great-nephews Austin & Aaron Boyington; special cousins Elza Garrison, Vicka Durby, Johnny Studebaker, many more loving cousins, friends, plus former in-laws, nieces & nephews of the Fisher family. The family wishes to thank the caring nurses and ministers of Seasons Hospice Tulsa, but most especially the amazing staff of Greentree Memory Center for their excellent care. They truly loved her and it showed, (most called her Momma) with many coming in even on their days off to check in during her last days. They cried too when she passed away. Celebration of Life Services will be held Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, 10:30am, at Dillon Funeral Service's Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1200 N Cleveland Avenue, Sand Springs, OK, 74063, with a reception to follow. Final resting place will be Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford, OK. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association website www.alz.org, or the charity of your choice.