Glenda Bare

Glenda Gale Bare, 79, originally from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, passed from this life Friday, January 21, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Glenda was born July 8, 1942 in McAlester, Oklahoma and graduated from McAlester High School. Glenda was a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Sand Springs from 2005 to 2017. A devoted mother and very devoted grandmother making sure her grandchildren had everything they needed. Glenda loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and the Dallas Cowboys. Survived by daughter Penny Wells, son Denny Bare and wife Vicki, sisters Helen Epstein and Loretta Contrell and her husband Bob, 5 grandchildren and 6 Great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Charles in 2004, her parents Joseph and Lillie Talbot, sister Naomi Sparks, 5 brothers T.J., Bud, Jimmy Orville and Harold Talbot. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the general fund at First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs. Visit www.mogro.co to leave a condolence message for the family. www.mogro.co