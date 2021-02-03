George Ray Horn George Ray Horn passed from this life on January 15, 2021 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. He was born October 7, 1945 in Tulsa, OK to Virgil and Ola Horn. George was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jackie R. Horn and Jackie's wife, Margret. He is survived by three sons, Rusty Horn of Sand Springs, OK, Richard Horn of Sand Springs, OK and Randy Horn of San Clemente, CA. Sister, Louise Hall and husband, Ralph of Oilton, OK. George is also survived by many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. George enjoyed hunting and working on his old cars. He built a 1934 Coupe from the ground up while living in California. George loved spending time with his family and many friends. Dillon Funeral Service, 1200 North Cleveland Avenue, Sand Springs, OK