George Keltner

George Bobby Joe Keltner Memorial graveside rites will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Mannford, Oklahoma for former Mannford resident Bob Keltner. Military funeral honors will be provided by the United States Army. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Michael's Funeral Home of Bristow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.MichaelsFuneralServices.com. Bob Keltner was born in Pitcher, Oklahoma on December 27, 1933 to the late Jack & Georgia Keltner. He passed from this life in Paris, Texas on April 1, 2021 at the age of 87 years. As a boy, his family moved from Pitcher, Oklahoma to Joplin, Missouri. As a young man, the family traveled between Missouri, Oklahoma, & California working in the fields picking cotton, fruits, vegetables, & citrus. They eventually settled down in Dinuba & New London, California. Bob joined the United States Army in April of 1952 & went off to serve his country in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1954 & upon returning home, he met Ruby Sanderson. They were married on February 16, 1956 & made their home in San Francisco for a while, then Dinuba where they started their family, having 3 children: Donna Ray - & Vickie. They later moved to the Mannford area where they had 2 more children: Eddie & Sheena. In 1966 they moved back to Dinuba to raise their family. Bob had worked for Rancher Cotton Oil for many years until his retirement in 1988. In the summer of 1992, Bob & Ruby moved back to Mannford to retire, semi-permanently. They built a beautiful home where they ran a lawn mower repair business for many years. They were very active in several historical societies as well as the Terlton Senior Citizens Center. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He also enjoyed talking about all of the houses he had built in his younger days. He had many hobbies, such as upholstering, collecting coins, photography, & gun collecting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his WIFE of 63 years: Ruby; SON: Edward; BROTHERS: Roy & Lonnie; & SISTERS: Virginia & Katherine. His remaining family includes his CHIDLREN: Donna Nii & husband Craig of California Ray Keltner of Mannford Vickie Keltner of Mannford Sheena Bradley & husband Charles of Texas; 12 GRANDCHILDREN: 26 Great Grandchildren - 1 Great Great Grandchild; plus several Nieces Nephews other relatives & friends.