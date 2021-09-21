Gary Lynn Catterson born October 8,1951 in Kearney, NE, passed September 5, 2021, in Tulsa, OK, at the age of 69. Gary graduated from Amherst High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Navy in August of 1970. During his tenure in the Navy, he served on the USS Holland, USS Nathanael Greene, USS John C. Calhoun, and USS Mariano G. Vallejo. He finished his Naval career as a Construction Electrician with the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees). Married to Theresa Marie Greco on October 11, 1975. Preceded in death by parents, James and Dorothy Catterson; wife, Theresa Catterson. Survived by brother, Jim Catterson; sons, Michael, Matthew, and Robert Catterson; and 7 grandchildren. Funeral service was held at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery on September 17th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memoriam to Folds of Honor. www.butler-stumpff.com