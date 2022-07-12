Flora Burgess

Flora Jean Burgess departed this life for her heavenly home on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at 4:30 pm, with her family by her side. She was born September 03, 1941, in Morris, OK. She graduated from Charles Page High School in Sand Springs in 1959, where she made and maintained lifelong friendships. Jean met the love of her life, Gerald Burgess, in 1961 and following a short courtship, they married in September of the same year, at Trinity Baptist Church in Sand Springs. They had four children. Jean was a devoted working mother, always attending all her kids' events. She made homecooked meals every single night and insisted that the family eat together at the dinner table. Jean was often referred to by others as their second mom and loved sharing her home. Jean never met a soul that she didn't love or one that didn't love her. She was so proud of her 10 grandchildren who loved her dearly. Jean's greatest title was that of "Grandma". She showered her grandkids with unconditional love and affection and filled their life with joy. Jean was also blessed with three redheaded great-grandchildren, Boston, Brooks, and Karsyn. As much as she loved her grandchildren these three were the center of her world. If Gigi was in the room, you better not expect to hold the babies because they were hers. They were her greatest treasure and she adored them with all her heart. Jean was the oldest of three siblings and was passionate about her role as big sister. Donna and Jack were cared after and nurtured by her their entire lives. Jean will be remembered for her infectious giggle, open arms, and her love of Jesus. Though she may have been small in stature, she had an enormous heart and welcomed everyone to be a part of her world. To know her was to love her and to be loved back. Jean was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Mildred and Jack Turney, her husband Gerald Burgess, and a nephew Brent Wendell Turney. Survivors include her children Randy Burgess of Sand Springs, Scott Burgess and wife Ghada of Bartlesville, Pete burgess and wife Tracie of Tulsa, and Ashley Wise and husband Mike of Sand Springs, siblings Donna Cole and husband David of Tulsa, and Jack Turney and wife Krista of Sand Springs, As well as grandchildren Kylee Crain and husband Brian, Cory, June, Pake, Kasey Burgess, Tatum, Katie, Heba, Kendall, Ruba and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends. Visitation 9am to 8pm Wed., and Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck funeral home with family greeting friends Wednesday from 6pm to 8 pm, Funeral service to be held 10:30 am Friday, Olivet Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck 918-245-6644.