Ella Catherine Nelson Dupree Ella Catherine (Cat) Nelson Dupree of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, passed away Dec 26, 2020 in Ocala Florida leaving behind her son Freddy Waguespack (wife Diana) granddaughter Riah and two sisters Marie Gainey, Mary Lou Ray of Florida, two brothers Albert Nelson of Sand Springs, Robert Nelson of Missouri. Her special companion, Lil Bit, her chihuahua, who went everywhere with her. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Nettie Nelson, her son Craig Joseph Waguespack, sisters Delores Ann Chailer, Betty Jean Cowett, Juanita Nelson, Mabel Frances Nelson, brothers Nathan Allen Nelson Jr, John Edward Nelson , Jerry Lee Nelson, Terry Lane Nelson, William(Bill) Nelson, Donald (Don)Nelson. Cat will be remembered by her friendliness and willingness to always help others. She will be missed and loved by many friends an family.