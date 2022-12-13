Edwina Holman Passed away on November 19th at the age of 60 in her home in Mannford. She was processed by her mother, Alma Yvonne Underwood and father, Andrew James Underwood of Sand Springs. She leaves behind her husband David Holman of Mannford, son Dylan Snelson of Mannford, grandchildren, Cicely, Hailey, Keeleigh and Ryan, step children Joshua and Amanda, brothers, Clinton, Marshall, and Steve Underwood alone with many nieces, nephews cousins and friends. She had such a beautiful soul and such a kind and loving personality she will be missed by so many. Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church of Mannford Ok December 17th at 1pm.