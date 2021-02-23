Doyle Cannon

Doyle David Cannon Doyle passed away at home on February 13, 2021. He was born April 25, 1936 in Sand Springs, OK. Doyle attended school in Sand Springs, received his BS from McNeese State University and his MS from Oklahoma State University. He retired as a Vocational Ag teacher after thirty-seven years. Doyle was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His career was accomplished with his students and children through FFA and livestock shows. Doyle was a long-time member and elder of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Frances Cannon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clifton and Hazel Derouen; and brothers-in-law, Gene and Jarrett Derouen. Doyle is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Linda Derouen Cannon; children, Dave (Dr. Becky) Cannon of Heppner, OR, Todd (Melissa) Cannon of Holmwood, LA, Laurie (Dr. Jerry) Roberson of Harrigate, TN, Leisa (Dr. Travis) Miller of Orange, TX, Cathleen (Robby) Darbonne of Iowa, LA, and Christi (Aaron) Natali of Iowa, LA; brother, Dr. Joe (Sylvia) Cannon of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Carolyn (Billy) Abbott of Ft. Worth, TX; brother-in-law, Donald (Paula) Derouen of Sulphur, LA; and sister-in-law, Joan Derouen of Asheville, NC. Doyle's grandsons served as pallbearers, Jeremy Cannon, Tanner and Wakon Roberson, Trent Cannon, J. R. Darbonne, Gene, Joe and Luke Natali, as well as his great-grandson, Kace Armentor. Doyle's granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers, Amanda Boudreax, Jenna Coy, Hayley Woodason, Kelsey, Madison, and McCartney Miller, and Arlee and Allie Darbonne. Doyle is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren. His funeral service was held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Lake City Baptist Church, 3940 Holly Hill Road, Lake Charles, LA, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Pastor Nanette Cagney officiated. Burial followed in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation was held at the church on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and continue on Monday from 9:00 AM until the start of the service. **Masks were requested and please remember to social distance** In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doyle's memory can be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 4020 Hodges Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605 or St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net